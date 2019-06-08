AO vendors and concessionaires needed

GREENVILLE – The Annie Oakley Festival Committee is still accepting applications for vendors and concessionaires for the 2019 festival, which will take place July 26, 27 and 28, at the south end of the Darke County Fairgrounds. They will be having a lot of activity on the grounds this year and they would like to have as many vendors and concessionaires as they can.

Water and electric are available, and the cost for a vendor is $75 a spot and concessionaires is $200 a spot (see their information and contract for additional information).

If you are either a vendor or concessionaires, visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org for information and application, or contact Richard Robinson, 1st vice president, at 937-489-0750 or email rickrobinson725@gmail.com, or contact JoEllen Melling, president, 937-548-1018.