Register now for AO parade

GREENVILLE – The Annie Oakley Festival Committee is thrilled to announce that the Annie Oakley Festival Parade will once again make its way from the Darke County Fairgrounds down to Broadway and back to the fairgrounds on July 27. If you have an organization, club, or group that would like to participate in this wonderful yearly event, contact Jennifer Peck, second vice president and parade chairperson at 937-467-3160 (please leave a message) to make sure you are a part of the 2019 Annie Oakley Festival Parade.

They look forward to another year of celebrating and honoring Annie Oakley as a very important part of Darke County history. Join them for the festival located at the Darke County Fairgrounds (back by the 4H horse barn and arena), as they continue to bring to Darke County a free event for the entire family to enjoy.

If you have any questions regarding the festival, contact JoEllen Melling, president, at 937-623-9235 (please leave a message), and they will get back with you as soon as they can.