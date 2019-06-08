Kaup closing in Arcanum

ARCANUM – With much regret, Kaup Pharmacy announced it is closing the Arcanum-Kaup Pharmacy location on June 14, at noon. In a press release, the pharmacy wrote, “We have enjoyed being part of the Arcanum community and we truly appreciate your patronage these past 11 years. We have had the pleasure of serving many of you each month or even more frequently for a long time. It creates a special relationship between a pharmacist and a patient.”

The statement continued, “We are grateful for those who have entrusted your care to us. We would love to keep filling your prescriptions at any of our other Kaup Pharmacy locations.” Kaup Pharmacy has locations in Union City and Berne Ind., and Fort Recovery and Versailles.

“We understand another Kaup Pharmacy location may not be convenient for you, so we will gladly assist patients in transferring prescriptions to another pharmacy of their choice,” stated the release. If you are a current patient and have questions, call 1-800-800-4905.