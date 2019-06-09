Last Chance Mercantile donations

GREENVILLE – It is almost time. The Last Chance Mercantile, Gathering at Garst (last weekend in July) will gratefully accept your donation of treasures such as unwanted furniture, frames, watering cans, old garden statues, china sets, Greenville/Darke County memorabilia, antique textiles, artwork, and vintage decorative pieces. All of your donations are tax deductible and the proceeds benefit Garst Museum. Items will be accepted at the Lowell Thomas house on Thursday, June 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. and Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m.-noon.

The Last Chance Mercantile at the Gathering at Garst will accept your donations. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_fb-ad-2-web.jpg The Last Chance Mercantile at the Gathering at Garst will accept your donations. Courtesy photo