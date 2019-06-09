VBS at Beamsville

GREENVILLE – Beamsville Christian Church, 6102 Beamsville-Union City Road, Greenville, is inviting youth to its Super Saturday Vacation Bible School on Saturday, June 15, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Race around the world and discover that no matter where we live, what language we speak, or what we look like; we are all part of the same family.

Discover that we are all part of the same race, the HUMAN race, as you enjoy songs, crafts, goodies, games, and music! Lunch and snacks will be provided.

Visit https://www.beamsvillechurch.com/vbsregistration for registration information.