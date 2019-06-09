Professional Ultimate Match tickets

VERSAILLES – This will be the 38th year for the Versailles Poultry Days Ultimate Classic which is considered one of the oldest and top tournaments in the nation. A record number of 72 teams will be competing from all over the USA and Canada.

Versailles is very excited to host a match between the Indianapolis Red and Columbus Pride professional ultimate teams. These teams are part of the professional women’s Premier Ultimate League. The league has eight teams located throughout the United States including New York, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina. The professional match will occur inside the track at 7pm Friday, June 14th on the grounds of the Poultry Days festival. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or at: https://indyred.org/tickets/. The match will be preceded by a free Youth Ultimate Frisbee Clinic, 5:30-6 p.m., to learn about the sport.

Versailles welcomes visitors to the annual Poultry Days June 14-16th. When planning your trip include time to watch an Ultimate match. A full schedule of contests and activities can be located at www.versaillespoultrydays.com.