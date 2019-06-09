Looking for next Annie Oakley

GREENVILLE – The Annie Oakley Festival Committee is preparing for the 2019 Annie Oakley Festival, and the 2019 Miss Annie Oakley.

They are looking for Darke County Women, ages 12-19, who would like to become the 2019 Miss Annie Oakley. For more information, visit www.annieoakleyfestival.org.

There will be a Shooting Contest and a Costume Contest for all who sign up. Cash prizes will be awarded in the Shooting Contest to the 2019 Miss Annie Oakley, and first and second runner-up.

If you have questions, to contact the Annie Oakley Festival president at 937-548-1018 or by email at mellings@embarqmail.com.