Borderline raises over $9K for CADC

GREENVILLE – Borderline Club and Baker’s Motorcycle Shop thank all of the businesses for donating the items for the Cancer Association of Darke County (CADC) benefit auction. They would also like to especially thank the bands that came and played and donated their time – Kenny Live, Rance Crane & The Rockerfellers, Dyslexic Funk, Sound of Sessions, Jake DG, Colt Douglas and Borderline Famous Band. They also extended a thank you to the Borderline Club members that helped.

Pepcon, Boyd Cleaners, Jon & Rolanda, Broetsky’s Family Ent., Dillmans’ Towing, Bill Dunken, Russ U.C.I., Wildcat Woods, Chris DG, The Wooden Spoon, Hot Heads, Bud & Tracey, Weldy’s Dairy Bar, CJ’s Highmarks, Frenchtown Trailers, BG’s Northstar, Meat Shop, Winners, Belle Fiole Tanning, Francis Furniture, E&R’s, Whistle Stop, State Farm, Linda & Rick Harshbarger, Casey’s, Wasson’s, Flower Patch, Splash & Dash Car Wash, Mike Neon, Millers Tavern, Auto Zone, John Yonkers, Marcos Pizza, Kitchen Aid, Steve Johnson, Dominoes Pizza, Tangles, Millers Flowers, Hi-T.E.C. Auto, Lacie Reeser, Waymire Builders, Pizza Hut, Great Clips, Heather Hollinger, D’s Deals Auto, Davis Camping, Union City Country Club, Drew’s Auto, Apple Farm, Herbie & Angel, Wayne Builders, NAPA, Allen Cocker – Ft. Worth, Texas, Gus’s Versailles, Ace Hardware, Lensoled Rides 4 U – Sumnerville, NJ, TKM, Helens Flowers, Ooida, Subway, John Deere, Ride 4 U, Sutton’s U.C.I., Rocky, Jim Caskey, Taco Bell, Krimpers Corners, U.C. Golf Course, Styles Unlimited, Dave Knapp Ford, Mikesell’s Excavating, Captain D’s, Divas Wing’s, Travis Lonnie Neargardner, Star Greenhouse, A&W, Spencer Landscaping, Kathy’s Restaurant, Acc Shipping USA Ltd – NJ, AK Builders, Morning Fresh, Paint the Town, and Yahweh Design & Printing

They raised $9,225 for the CADC. These funds stay in the community to help Darke County cancer patients.

Borderline Club will host the Tara Redmond Benefit Party on June 22.