Cowboy Mounted Shooting returns

GREENVILLE – The Annie Oakley Festival Committee is thrilled to announce that The Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association (CMSA) will be returning to the Annie Oakley Festival this year. This is the Fastest Growing Equestrian Sport in the nation. Mounted contestants compete in this fast action timed event using two .45 caliber single action revolvers each loaded with five rounds of specially prepared blank ammunition. The Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association “C.M.S.A.” has a variety of levels of competition for everyone, ranging from novice levels to the seasoned professional.

Their competitions will begin on Friday and run through Sunday. Last year people came from all over to enjoy this fast paced competition, and left wanting more. Plan to come and enjoy this entertainment as well as all of the other activities and entertainment going on at the 2019 Annie Oakley Festival.

Visit their website to keep up with all of the updated information: www.annieoakleyfestival.org. If you have any questions, or would like to help sponsor this event, contact JoEllen Melling, president of the Annie Oakley Festival Committee at mellings@embarqmail.com or at 937-548-1018 (please leave a message).