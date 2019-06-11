Area Briefs

Greenville School Board meeting set

GREENVILLE — The Board of Education of the Greenville City School District will conduct its regular monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 20, in the Anna Bier Civic Center, Memorial Hall, Greenville.

The purpose of the meeting is to present any business that may come before the board.

Library to host lotion-making class

GREENVILLE – Are you tired of spending money on products that contain ingredients that you can’t pronounce? How about an easy, natural alternative that’s fun to make?

On Thursday, June 13 at 6 p.m. at the Greenville Public Library, Misty Tucker from Granny Farkel’s Soaps & More will cover these topics: optional ingredients and their properties, formulating your own recipes, preservative suggestions, containers for storage, and shelf life expectancy.

Misty will demonstrate how to make your own lotion and give free samples. To register, call 548-3915. Seating is limited to 25.

Last Chance Mercantile accepting donations

GREENVILLE – It is almost time. The Last Chance Mercantile, Gathering at Garst (last weekend in July) will gratefully accept your donation of treasures such as unwanted furniture, frames, watering cans, old garden statues, china sets, Greenville/Darke County memorabilia, antique textiles, artwork, and vintage decorative pieces.

All donations are tax deductible and the proceeds benefit Garst Museum. Items will be accepted at the Lowell Thomas house on Thursday, June 27 from 5:30-7 p.m. and Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m.-noon.