Young child riding bicycle injured after being hit by car

GREENVILLE — A young child sustained non-life threatening injuries Tuesday evening after being struck by a vehicle while riding a bike in downtown Greenville with her family.

At approximately 8:22 p.m., emergency personnel from Greenville City Fire Department and Greenville Township Rescue as well as officers from the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the area of the traffic circle and South Broadway in regards to a vehicle vs, pedestrian accident with injuries involving a child.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the accident has revealed that a white Ford Focus was attempting to exit the traffic circle and travel north on South Broadway when the male driver of the vehicle failed to notice and struck a young female juvenile riding a 20 inch pink and white Huffy bicycle crossing west in the crosswalk with her family.

The young girl was treated on the scene for her injuries by Greenville City Fire and Greenville Township Rescue before being transported to Wayne HealthCare where her condition remains unknown, The male driver of the Ford Focus, who witnesses state was distracted by his cell phone at the time of the accident, was uninjured and refused treatment by EMS on the scene.

The accident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

