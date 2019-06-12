Poultry Days Flag Raising Ceremony

VERSAILLES – Each year Poultry Days holds its annual flag raising ceremony in front of the school board office at the festival. This event is intended to be a moment of reflection for those who have served and an opportunity for the Chairmen and Miss Chick to welcome visitors. This year there will be several changes to the ceremony. First the Versailles, American Legion/VFW Post will be joined by members of the Versailles High School Band. The band will provide musical support to the event which includes the national anthem.

The festival board practice of beginning meetings with the pledge has led to inviting Congressmen Warren Davidson to lead in reciting the pledge at Poultry Days. They also expect to be joined by Ohio Representative Susan Manchester, County Commissions, the Mayor of Versailles, and members of Village Council. They invite visitors and the community to join them at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 14 for this ceremony.

Visitors are welcome to use seating placed in the area or bring their own chairs to enjoy music by the Versailles Community Band which will perform from 6-7 p.m. after the ceremony. Poultry Days is proud to support our military and first responders, both past and present. Versailles welcomes visitors to the annual Poultry Days June 14-16. A full schedule of contests and activities can be located at www.versaillespoultrydays.com.