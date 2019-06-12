The Butterflies Junior Garden Club have planted their annual civic planting at the Greenville Girls Softball Association, Stebbins field. The club planted Taishan, Janie and Durango Bee marigolds. Added was the galvanized letters GGSA to the stock tank. They planted two 36” fire rings with the same varieties of marigolds and two galvanized trash cans with cannas, million bells and sun coleus. Members keeping the flower beds watered for the summer are left to right, Maleah Hines, Brianna Fellers, Hannah Smith, Saige Fellers, Audrey Allread, Callee Moore and Ellie Grosch.

