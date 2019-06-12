Area Briefs

Greenville sets mosquito spraying

GREENVILLE – The city of Greenville will spray for mosquitoes on Wednesday, June 12 at 9 p.m., north of Greenville Creek, and Thursday, June 13, 9 p.m., south of Greenville Creek. Work will be done weather permitting.

For more information, contact the street department at (937) 548-2215.

DCP Board to meet

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners will meet in regular session on Thursday, June 13, 4 p.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 State Route 502 W., Greenville.

Fines removed at NMPL

NEW MADISON – After much research and discussion, the New Madison Public Library Board of Trustees voted to remove overdue fines beginning June 1. This will allow patrons to return long overdue materials without fear of the $2 fine. The trustees, director, and staff are excited to remove this barrier for library patrons and community members. For more information, call the library at (937) 996-1741 and ask for Brenda or email brenda@mynmpl.org.