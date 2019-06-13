PIQUA – Over 85 nonprofit board members, executive directors, staff, and volunteers from throughout the region attended the 16th annual Mosaic of Community Leadership conference recently in the Robinson Theater of Edison State Community College’s Piqua Campus. The event was hosted by The Edison Foundation and the Center for Leadership Development at Edison State.

The one-day conference, which is made possible through the continued support and generosity of The Paul G. Duke Foundation, gave participants the opportunity to engage in a keynote address, network with other area nonprofit leaders, attend breakout education and work sessions.

A keynote address was provided by Patty Cisco principal and founder of inbound digital marketing agency Marketing Essentials.

In her address, Cisco provided nonprofit leaders in attendance with insight on how to sustain a successful organization by being adaptive and creative, without creeping away from their mission. Cisco also spoke with audience members about the five pillars that have fueled her quest for organizational success and personal happiness.

Those in attendance also participated in breakout education and work sessions which touched on such topics as Communication, Financial Management, “Friendraising” and Fundraising, Governance and Leadership, and Human Resources. Sessions were led by Patty Cisco, Principal and Founder of Marketing Essentials; Dr. Doreen Larson, President of Edison State Community College; Abigail Cline Jacobs, Associate Assistant Attorney General in the Charitable Law Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office; Joel Kessel, Owner of Kessel Strategies; Jessica Lammers, Digital Content Specialist at Marketing Essentials; Beth Short, Outreach and Education Coordinator for the Ohio Attorney General’s Charitable Law Section; and Becky Telford, Library at the Edison State Library; and Rick Hanes, Vice President of Business and Community Partnerships and Executive Director of The Edison Foundation.

The Mosaic of Community Leadership conference is held each year in conclusion of the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership series which is designed to help individuals make a difference on their nonprofit boards and in their communities.

Those who successfully completed the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership series were presented with graduation certificates during the conference. The 2019 graduates included JoAnn Anderson, Lincoln Community Center; Tricia Atwood, Ohio Living Dorothy Love; Anna Baumeister, Piqua Education Foundation; Lissa Brown, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio; Dee Gillis, Tipp City Foundation; Ian Hinz, Raise the Roof for the Arts; Sonja Holycross, Partners in Hope; Andrea Keller, Partners in Hope; Kim Meier, The Troy Foundation; Sue Parker, Miami County Continuum of Care; Janel Ranly, City of Piqua; Kathy Sherman, Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce; and Megan Sherman, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio. Lorna Swisher, Executive Director of Mainstreet Piqua, served as the facilitator for this year’s Academy.

A Paul G. Duke Foundation grant in honor of the late Cheryl Steiffel Francis made scholarships available for students to participate in the Paul G. Duke Academy for Community Leadership.

To be added to the Mosaic of Community Leadership conference mailing list, contact Julie Slattery by calling (937) 778-7805 or emailing jslattery@edisonohio.edu.