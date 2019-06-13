Your pet can be a star

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Friends of the Shelter will be making 2020 calendars. Enter your pet’s picture for a chance to become a Star in the group’s 2020 calendar. The monthly pictures will be made up of local pets. Bring a photo or digital picture to the Darke County Animal Shelter, located just beyond the Sheriff’s Department. All pictures must be submitted by July 5, 2019.

You can also submit the form online. Go to http://www.darkecountyfriendsoftheshelter.com/calendar2020 fill out the form and send the digital photo of your pet via e-mail to dcas@kometweb.com

For more information you can contact the Animal Shelter at (937) 547-1645.