NEW MADISON – After much research and discussion, the New Madison Public Library Board of Trustees voted to remove overdue fines beginning June 1. This will allow patrons to return long overdue materials without fear of the $2 fine. The trustees, director, and staff are excited to remove this barrier for library patrons and community members. For more information, call the library at (937) 996-1741 and ask for Brenda or email brenda@mynmpl.org.