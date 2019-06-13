Modern Mothers wraps-up year

VERSAILLES – The Versailles Modern Mothers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that engages in civic and philanthropic work, promotes the welfare of children, and encourages fellowship among mothers and friends in the Versailles community.

For the 2018/2019 year, the 26-member group was led by President Jennifer Parin, Vice President Joyce Koopman, Treasurer Diana Poeppelman, Assistant Treasurer Trina Winner, Recording Secretary Abby Schlater and Corresponding Secretary Julia Paulus. Elected for the 2019/2020 year are President Joyce Koopman, Vice President Kristin Miller, Treasurer Trina Winner, Assistant Treasurer Kristin Brandon, Recording Secretary Allison Gonya and Corresponding Secretary Kate Poeppelman.

The theme for the year was “You Got This – A Year of Encouragement.” Special events that members took part in included decorating a tree for the Worch Library Christmas season, Christmas caroling through the village, boutique shopping trips, a fun night out at the Versailles Winery, a painting party, cookie decorating class, essential oils tutorial, Mom’s spa night, a couples card night, as well as providing cookies for Versailles Community meals and attending monthly meetings during the school year.

Versailles Modern Mothers raises funds by hosting an annual Quarter Raffle held at Stillwater Valley Golf Course. In 2018/2019 the organization made monetary donations to: three local families, YOLO (amphitheater project), Versailles Council of Churches Food Pantry, Versailles Community Meals, School Backpack Program, Versailles High School Musical, Versailles Middle School, Worch Memorial Public Library Summer Reading Program, Towne and Country Players, TASKS/Bike Rodeo, Center for Neurological Development, Versailles Area Historical Society, Versailles Swimming Pool, Versailles Community Scholarship Fund, HOPE Foundation, Kinder Korner, Brilliant Beginnings Learning Center, Darke County YMCA, Cub Scouts Pack 79, Girl Scouts Troop 34120, Camp Encourage (State of the Heart), Darke County Center for the Arts Children’s Series, Versailles Youth Softball, Versailles High School After Prom and Hands Across Darke County. Additionally, diapers were collected among members and given to Rustic Hope.

The Versailles Community Garage Sales, organized by Modern Mothers, will take place July 25 and 26. The 2019 Quarter Raffle is planned for Nov. 15.