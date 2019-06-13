Noah Back to sing at Memorial Hall

GREENVILLE – Friends of Noah Back will partner with Youth for Christ to present “An Evening with Noah” on Saturday, June 22 at Greenville’s St. Clair Memorial Hall. Tickets are $5. Tickets are going fast, with over 500 already sold.

Back is a young local entertainer from West Alexandria. He first started performing in public at the age of 12, so he has been delighting audiences for half his life. His major musical influences were John Denver, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and the Bee Gees. When asked what kind of music he likes to play, he always says, “My favorite music to play is whatever you want to hear.” His repertoire is made up of songs from the 20’s to the present and includes ballads, folk music, a little country and inspirational music.

Back began his career in Yellow Springs, which remains one of his favorite places to play. He sang in Greenville over 30 times last summer. In addition to performing at restaurants, festivals, fairs, coffee houses, concert venues and churches, he does many private events. These include weddings, funerals, and graduation, birthday and holiday parties. He has performed in Chicago, Nashville and Pittsburgh, and in May he was invited to play at City Market in Charleston, SC for the third year in a row.

Back is small in stature, but there is nothing small about his voice. People who hear him for the first time are amazed by its richness, depth and range. It runs the gamut from the high, sweet notes of “Mary, Did You Know?” to the deep, gravelly sounds of “Friends in Low Places” and some of Elvis’ songs. Besides singing, Noah yodels, whistles and plays keyboard, harmonica and several guitars.

One of Back’s strengths is his connection with his audience. He asks for requests, and most of the time, he knows the songs people ask for. Back is living his dream, spreading love and bringing joy to others through his musical performances.

Tickets for the concert are available at the Youth for Christ office, Bread of Life Bookstore, Cratiques Antiques and Collectibles, and Dave Knapp Ford, and Cavalier Clothing. A number of the Friends of Noah Back are also selling tickets. Price of the tickets is $5. Memorial Hall is located at 215 W. 4th St., Greenville. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There are no reserved seats.