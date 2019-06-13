GREENVILLE – The Butterflies Junior Garden Club added two 36” fire rings to the landscape of the flower plantings at the Greenville Girls Softball Association at Stebbins Field on State Route 49 North. Support for the project came from the Ladybug Garden Club and the Michael Beard Fund Support which was presented to the club from the Beard family. Shown are Butterflies members Ellie Grosch, Callee Moore, Maleah Hines, Audrey Allread, Brianna Fellers, Saige Fellers and Hannah Smith.

Courtesy photo