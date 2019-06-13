Angel Run taking registrations

NORTH STAR – The 22nd annual Angel Run 5K – remembering all lost loved ones – will be held Sunday, July 21, 9 a.m., during the Fireman’s & American Legion Picnic at North Star.

The race begins and finishes at the North Star Park, east of town. Preregistration is due by July 12 and race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. a Fun Run starts at 8:45 a.m.

Preregistration is $16 for all ages with a shirt, $9 ages 15-64 without a shire, $5 for ages 14 and under and 65 and older without a shirt. The fun run is $1 and a shirt only – no race is $11.

Day of Race Fees (after July 13) are $20 all ages with a shirt (limited supply), $12 ages 15 to 64 without a shirt, and $5 ages 14 and under and 65 and older without a shirt. The Fun Run remains $1 and the shirt only – no race is $11.

Make checks payable and mail entries by July 12 to The Angel Run, PO Box 124, Osgood, Ohio 45351.

For more, information visit www.angelrun5k.com. Online registration is available at www.darkecountywellnesschallenge.com.

Numerous awards will be presented to 28 divisions as well as top three male and female overall.

Proceeds from the run provide a $750 Angel Scholarship as well as provide funds to the North Star Fire Department and North Star American Legion.