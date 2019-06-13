Sharing hope with tornado victims

GREENVILLE – Certain there was a way to help victims of the Memorial Day tornadoes, Maxine Kingrey called the American Red Cross.

Kingrey, a volunteer with the Pregnancy Help Center, 105 W. Third St., Greenville, learned there was an urgent need for baby clothing and supplies in the hard-hit Trotwood area.

“They (Red Cross) told me to call the Point Church on East Main Street in Trotwood. We’re making a delivery this Friday,” Kingrey explained. “They are desperately in need of baby items.”

Volunteers were working to pack up the needed supplies on Wednesday at the PHC, hoping to take a full truckload of clothing, baby toys, baby food, formula, and diapers to families in need of help.

Mentor volunteers Cheryl Edwards and Colleen Harper were assisting Kingrey on Wednesday.

“We’ve been blessed so much from the generous people of Darke County,” Edwards said. “In turn we can now reach out and bless others.”

According to Kingrey, the PHC has been helping local families for about 35 years. She’s been a volunteer with the center for 32.

Kingrey wants the public to know the center is “for everybody,” not just young women who find themselves in need of help.

All parents – even grandparents who find themselves suddenly tasked with raising grandchildren – can opt for services provided by the Pregnancy Help Cetner.

The clothing boutique is open to the public, Kingrey explained. New and gently used clothing items may be purchased for a significantly reduced cost.

The center – with its motto “providing hope in the unplanned,” also provides mentoring services and classes for expectant mothers of all ages.

Some of the services include free confidential pregnancy tests, parenting classes to earn baby items via a point system, fatherhood training, maternity clothing, sexual integrity education, post-abortion support, sexually transmitted disease information, abortion education, and natural family planning information.

A new service coming soon will be free ultrasounds, Edwards said, explaining that a local physician who will read the tests is currently working out the details with their insurance provider. Once up and running, pregnant clients will be offered one free ultrasound, which will be administered by local technicians who are volunteering to assist with the service.

One reason the PHC is adding the ultrasound service, Edwards said, is to show “there is life there so the mother can bond with the baby.”

The non-profit center is supported by donations, including churches who consider the center a mission, Edwards said.

The center also accepts monetary donations from individuals.

Those who would like to know more about the PHC and its services – or those who would like to volunteer their services – are invited to stop by or call the main office number at 548-2731.

Hours are 2:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

Pregnancy Help Center volunteers, from left to right, Colleen Harper, Maxine Kingrey and Cheryl Edwards worked this week to pack up baby items for Trotwood tornado victims. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_USE-PHC-.jpg Pregnancy Help Center volunteers, from left to right, Colleen Harper, Maxine Kingrey and Cheryl Edwards worked this week to pack up baby items for Trotwood tornado victims.

PHC happy to ‘bless others’

By Susan Hartley DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at 548-3330. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

