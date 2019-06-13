Area Briefs

Wall of History sets meeting

UNION CITY – The Wall of History of History Committee in Union City, Ohio will meet at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, in Council Chambers at 419 East Elm Street, Union City, Ohio. The public is welcome to attend.

Register now for Annie Oakley Parade

GREENVILLE – The Annie Oakley Festival Committee has announced the Annie Oakley Festival Parade will once again make its way from the Darke County Fairgrounds down to Broadway and back to the fairgrounds on July 27.

If you have an organization, club, or group that would like to participate in this event, contact Jennifer Peck, second vice president and parade chairperson at 937-467-3160 (please leave a message) to make sure you are a part of the 2019 Annie Oakley Festival Parade.

The festival, which is free, will take place at the Darke County Fairgrounds by the 4-H horse barn and arena.

For more information regarding the festival, contact JoEllen Melling, president, at 937-623-9235 (please leave a message).