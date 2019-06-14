Powell wants to train leaders

COLUMBUS – Representative Jenna Powell (R-Arcanum) is offering students in Miami and Southern Darke County scholarships to attend Forge Leadership Summit. Rep. Powell believes “it is incredibly important that we train up the next generation to understand and fight for freedom” and therefore Rep. Powell will cover half the cost of attendance for individuals in the district who are accepted into the Forge Leadership Network’s July 23-27 summit.

For those who are interested in applying, www.forgeleadership.org has online applications. You must be between the ages of 18 and 24 to apply. Be sure to call or email Rep. Powell’s office to let her know that you are applying and would like to be a scholarship recipient.

Rep. Powell says, “The Forge Leadership Network’s July summit is an incredible opportunity to experience hands-on training in the political arena. If you are a conservative interested in being a voice in the public square, the Forge summit is for you!”

As always, if you have state government concerns you can give our office a call at 614-466-8114 or email Rep80@ohiohouse.gov.