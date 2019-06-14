FAS sponsors Gathering at Garst

GREENVILLE – Financial planning is essential to achieving success with many things throughout our lives. The continued financial sponsorship from Financial Achievement Services has helped The Gathering at Garst become a successful event that many people plan to attend every year. Whether you are a first-time visitor or someone who attends every year, you appreciate The Gathering at Garst and those whose support has made this event possible. The Garst Museum expresses its appreciation to Matt and Angie Arnold for the donation from Financial Achievement Services as it plans this year’s events, entertainment, artists’ displays, unique vendor tents, and historical re-enactors to once again make the 2019 Gathering at Garst successful as the event returns to the museum’s grounds on July 27–28.

