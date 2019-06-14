Steinbach at Family Fun Day

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s next “Family Fun Day” is Wednesday, June 19 at 11 a.m. on the library lawn. They will feature Tony Steinbach, comedy juggler. Tony’s show “Unexpected Flying Objects” combines literary and scientific fun. Families, kids and adults will laugh and clap while learning all about how gravity affects everything, what happens when things go faster than sound, why moons orbit planets and so much more.

This is a show with comedy, juggling and magic all tied into some of the most famous classic space themed books.

In case of rain they will meet at the First Congregational Christian Church Activity Building on Fifth Street. Many thanks to the Friends of the Library and the Greyson James Steyer Memorial Fund of the Darke County Foundation for their generous sponsorship of Family Fun Days.