Court hears cases on intimidation, fugitive from justice

GREENVILLE — A number of defendants appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court via video teleconference from the Darke County jail Wednesday afternoon. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Treighton Cole Mendenhall, 23, faces a charge of improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, with a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5000 fine.

According to Assistant Prosecutor James Bennett, Mendenhall is currently under indictment for a methamphetamine charge in Indiana.

Mendenhall, upon questioning by Judge Hein, provided further information on the pending charge, stating it was a felony six out of Randolph County. However, he was uncertain on the trial date.

Judge Hein appointed David Rohrer as Mendenhall’s attorney; set bond at $7500, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 17.

Brandon J. Willis, 27, was also arraigned via video from the county jail on two charges for harassment with a bodily substance.

Willis faces up to three years in prison with a $10,000 fine on each charge as third-degree felonies.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 17.

Randy R. Mogle, was the last defendant to appear via video from the county jail as a fugitive from justice.

According to Judge Hein, Mogle has an outstanding warrant for theft and possession in Randolph County.

Mogle signed a waiver, agreeing to extradition to Randolph County.

Mark Spatz, 38, of Dayton, appeared before Judge Hein for sentencing on two counts forgery, one a fifth-degree felony, the second a fourth-degree felony.

Spatz had been offered money in return for cashing checks by unnamed individuals out of Dayton, the checks totaling $7,280.20.

Spatz has a lengthy criminal history including public intoxication, burglary, disorderly conduct, driving under suspension, a year in prison for vehicular assault, and DUI in various counties.

Judge Hein placed Spatz on community controls sanctions for up to 60 months, ordered restitution to the victims, and court costs.

Failure to comply Spatz would face ten months incarceration for the first count, 14 months prison on the second.

Joseph T. Smith, 38, appeared before Judge Hein for trafficking, a fourth-degree felony, intimidation, a third-degree felony, and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.

Assistant Prosecutor Deborah Quigley recommended a prison sentence for the intimidation charge, noting the defendant has a long and extensive criminal history.

Judge Hein ordered 17 months with seven days credit for the intimidation charge, and twenty days with twenty days credit, on the trafficking charge.

