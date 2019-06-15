ODOT announces road work

GREENVILLE – The Ohio Department of Transportation continues road work throughout the summer. The following is a list of construction projects in Darke County.

US 127 between US 36 and Sebring Warner Road, daily lane closures through July 15, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane will remain open in each direction.

SR 49A between Albright Road and Pearl Street, BRIDGE CLOSURE through June 17. The official detour is: SR 49 to SR 49A.

SR 185 between SR 121 and St. Peter Road, daily lane closures through June 30, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 47 between US 127 and Darke Shelby County Line Road, daily lane closures through June 30, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 118 between SR 49 and Russ Road, ROAD CLOSURE through Aug. 30. The official detour is: SR 49 to SR 47.

SR 121 between Edison Street and Martz Street, ROAD CLOSURE, June 24–July 5. The official detour is: SR 121 to US 36 to SR 127 to SR 121.

SR 49A between W. North Street and Seminole Lane, BRIDGE CLOSURE, June 17–July 1. The official detour is: SR 49 to SR 49A.

SR 121 between Preble County Line and New Madison corporation limit, daily lane closures July 5–Sept. 30 between the 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.; one lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 47 between McGreevey Road and Rehmerts Run Road, BRIDGE CLOSURE, July 8–29. The official detour is: SR 185 to SR 48 to SR 66.