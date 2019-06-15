Gala awards over $4,800 in prizes

GREENVILLE – At the sold-out Saturday Garst Gala, winners were drawn for the Annie’s Star-Spangled Gala. The raffle tickets had been sold since the end of March, and winners did not need to be present for the top three draws. Winning $1000 cash was Marty Schipfer, the three-night stay in Gatlinburg donated by Tom and Cindy Scott/TC Scott Properties LLC was Marilyn Gruber, and the diamond bracelet donated by Wieland Jewelers was Rena Slater.

Additionally, if people were present when the drawing was held, there were two additional $500 cash draws. Those were won by Brenden Zenni of Ft. Thomas, Ky., who was present as was Susan Josenhans of Greenville.

Watch for the Annie’s Star-Spangled Gala 2020. Odds are much better than the lottery.