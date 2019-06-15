GREENVILLE – Garst Museum wishes to thank Reid Health for the generous donation that it has given for The Gathering at Garst. Reid Health is improving the health of the community with its care for the citizens and its support of local events and organizations. The Gathering at Garst is possible through the financial support of sponsors like Reid Health. Reid Health’s sponsorship will help to bring entertainers and historical re-enactors to this community event on July 27-28.

