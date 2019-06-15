Gathering gets support

GREENVILLE – Visitors will admire the picturesque landscaping around the Lowell Thomas House on the grounds of the Garst Museum. This is all thanks to the talents and hard work of Spencer Landscaping. Spencer Landscaping has provided such meticulous care to the grounds for several years, and each year they become more beautiful. Garst Museum greatly appreciates the continued support from Spencer Landscaping. Once again, things will be thriving for The Gathering at Garst, which returns this year on July 27–28.

Attending The Gathering at Garst, you can step into the historic home and imagine how Lowell Thomas, the famous broadcaster, traveled from Darke County to all parts of the world. This event attracts visitors to the museum grounds for once-a-year historical enactments, art, antiques, foods, and entertainment.