Brunswick named Little Miss Poultry

VERSAILLES – Twenty-seven young ladies took the stage on Friday night to start the annual Poultry Days Festival with hopes of being crowned Little Miss Poultry Days. Each participant was given an opportunity to show off their outfit and answer questions as they tried to impress the judges. When the votes were tallied, Mya Brunswick, of Osgood, was named Little Miss Poultry Days.

Five-year-old Brunswick, the daughter of Dave and Connie Brunswick, bravely stood before a packed gymnasium to share information about herself. Joining her on the court are second runner-up Ruth Bruns, age 5, of Versailles and daughter of Adam and Rachael Bruns, and first runner-up Ella Whitmer, age four, of Versailles and daughter of Kevin and Julie Whitmer.

The contestants answered a variety of questions asking the child’s favorite movie, favorite thing to do in the winter, favorite thing to do in the summer, favorite game, favorite sport and favorite toy. The girls also had an opportunity to show off dresses and outfits with the theme Rock ‘n Roll All Night and Poultry Every Day.

Other contestants included Anne Schmitmeyer, Lydia Goubeaux, Kylie Hemmert, Olivia Melling, Abigail Selhorst, Emery Ahrns, Sophia Ausborn, Laney Ahrns, Sophia Hecht, Zoe Knapke, Remy Raterman, Amelia Potter, Kara Smith, Katelynn Myers, Nora Smith, Logan Schmitmeyer, Ainsley Dunn, Leelah Lawerance-Heitkamp, Violet Bensman, Myla Thobe, Averie Swartz, Ava Bowers, Eleanor Anderson and Samie Swank.

The emcee for the event was Rebecca Vagedes. The judges were Amanda Dapore, Lena Durst and Lisa Miller.

Twenty-seven young ladies took the stage on Friday to help kick-off the Poultry Days Festival with the Little Miss Poultry Days contest. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_IMG_0080-web.jpg Twenty-seven young ladies took the stage on Friday to help kick-off the Poultry Days Festival with the Little Miss Poultry Days contest. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com Mya Brunswick (center) was named the 2019 Little Miss Poultry Days. First runner-up is Ella Whitmer and second runner-up is Ruth Bruns. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_IMG_0090-web.jpg Mya Brunswick (center) was named the 2019 Little Miss Poultry Days. First runner-up is Ella Whitmer and second runner-up is Ruth Bruns. Ryan Berry | DarkeCountyMedia.com

By Ryan Berry DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 548-3330. Read more breaking news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 548-3330. Read more breaking news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.