GHS Class of ‘94 reunion

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School Class of ’94 Reunion Planning Committee has announced its 25th Class Reunion for Saturday, Aug. 3.

Gather at the Thirsty Turtle at the Turtle Creek Golf Course to visit and reconnect with friends. Heavy appetizers and desserts will be served.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years,” said Jason Anderson, Class of ’94 President. “We hope to see as many graduates as possible this year! Please help spread the word.”

The reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 7-10 p.m. The Thirsty Turtle is located at the Turtle Creek Golf Course, 6545 U.S. Route 36 East, Greenville.

Reservations are $20 per person and may be made by sending a check to the attention of Susan (Allread) Barker at Greenville Federal, 690 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, OH 45331. Checks should be made payable to the GHS Class of ‘94. Please include attendee names in check memo line. Reservations are requested by Monday, July 15.

Follow all of the reunion details on the Greenville High School Class of ‘94 Facebook page.

Questions may be directed to Rachael (Wagner) Stebbins at wagner_rachael@hotmail.com.