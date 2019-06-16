GPL discusses lagers

GREENVILLE – Germany is the land of lagers. The country’s brewers demonstrate precision and refinement in brewing clean, crisp beers of profound quality within narrow stylistic guidelines and traditional techniques. In this first part of a two part series (part two will be held in August and September), join the Greenville Public Library as Certified Cicerone David Nilsen talks about the variety of German lager styles and walks attendees through a tasting of five traditional examples.

These Craft Beer Education Series classes will be held on Thursday, June 27 and July 11 (identical classes). These classes are free, but seats are limited and registration is required.

Call the Greenville Public Library at 937-548-3915 to reserve your seat.