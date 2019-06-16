Earick returns to VRHC

VERSAILLES – Kevin Daubenmire, CEO of Crown Healthcare Group, is excited to announce Kristy Earick as the new Senior Administrator of Versailles Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, 200 Marker Road, Versailles. Versailles Rehab is part of the Crown Healthcare Group, a family-owned company with the mission to provide excellence in short-term rehabilitation and long-term nursing care.

“We are happy to welcome Kristy to the Crown family. Her leadership and compassion for providing exceptional healthcare for our patients and residents are top-notch,” said Daubenmire. “Kristy’s dedication to serving the seniors in the Versailles and surrounding communities and her energetic leadership align perfectly with Crown’s vision.”

Earick worked as the Administrator/Executive Director at Versailles Health Care Center for 16 years from 2001 to 2017, while owned by Covenant Care. She is thrilled to return to her roots and be a part of the Crown team. “I have had the privilege to work with a number of caring staff members at Versailles for many years. The Versailles employees are dedicated, caring and truly want to provide exceptional care and services. Crown has brought new life and energy to the healthcare center. I am confident that the amazing leadership and direction will result in a positive culture and the community will embrace the changes.” Earick strives to instill a culture of family and compassion where every employee, patient, resident, and family member feel significant and appreciated.

Under her leadership, Versailles earned many top awards, including a Five-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and a Silver American Health Care Association Award in 2014.

Earick was chosen by the Ohio Health Care Association as the 2017 Administrator of the Year, an award presented to individuals showing unsurpassed dedication to the facility and its residents as well as the long-term care profession. Her passion for working with seniors began early, learning from her mother who worked as a nurse in a local facility where she volunteered. As a college student, she worked part time as an activity assistant, and her love for long-term care persisted.

If you are interested in learning more about Versailles Rehab or would like to schedule a personalized tour, call 937-526-5570.