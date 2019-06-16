GREENVILLE – Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution donated a book to the Greenville Public Library’s Genealogy Room. The book, Volume 1 American Revolutionary War Patriots Buried in Darke County Ohio, will aid in genealogy research. The book was donated in memory of chapter members who passed between Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2018. In memory of those members are Florence Hoblit Magoto-2016, Margaret Newbauer Williams-2016, Edith Loraine Lamons Bertram-2016, Harriet Edith Staight Brittenham-2017, Eloise Gene Marker Haygood-2017, Barbara Gail Allen Wagner-2017 and Marjorie Davis Rehmert-2017. Pictured are Caitlyn Clark, Greenville Public Library, Fort GreeneVille Chapter Librarian Mary Jane Dietrich and DAR member Helen Wright.

