BPL Bluegrass Festival

BRADFORD – Mark your calendars for June 28 and the Bradford Public Library’s 20th annual Bluegrass Festival. This free event is their way of saying “thanks” to their great patrons and community for their support of their events and services.

This year’s festival will be held in the auditeria of Bradford Schools. Music begins at 5:30 p.m. and will end by 10 p.m. Four great bands are scheduled to entertain including: 5:30 p.m., Rum River Blend; 6:30, p.m., Showtime Grass with a special Salute to veterans; 7:30 p.m., Laurel Mountain; and 8:30 p.m., Berachah Valley. These generous musicians donate their time and talents for the community to enjoy. Bands will have CDs available to purchase. Emcees for the evening will be Caleb and Morgan Ingram who will share some of their talents as well.

A raffle will be held during the event of unique items donated by local businesses and individuals to help cover festival expenses. Tickets are $1 each or 6 for $5. Tickets will be available to purchase the night of the festival. Drawings will take place throughout the evening between the band’s performances. You do not need to be present to win.

Food and drinks will be available to purchase provided by the Bradford Historical Society.

For more information, stop in or call the library at 937-448-2612.