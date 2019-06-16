Living with MS meets

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Living with MS support group is proud to offer a two-part series on Everyday Matters: Living Your Best Life with MS.

Part one of the program will take place on Tuesday, June 25, 7-8:30 p.m. in the private dining room of the Brethren Retirement Community and Part two will take place on Tuesday, July 23, from 7-8:30 p.m., in the same location.

Participant booklets will be distributed and refreshments and fellowship will follow each program.

Call (937) 621-3337 with questions or to sign-up for this special event. Those living with MS and their loved ones from Darke or surrounding counties are encouraged to attend.