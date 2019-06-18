Eagles continues Empowering support

GREENVILLE – Greenville Eagles 2177 continues its strong support of Empowering Darke County Youth as part of its mission to enhance the lives of local children, their parents and the residents of the Greenville community.

The local non-profit organization, in addition to a wide variety of community support programs, has provided college scholarships for years, and has since supported Empowering programs with major donations for the past two years. Recent Eagles donations, in addition to Empowering, have included Main Street Greenville, Bear’s Mill, Greenville Boys and Girls Club, Annie Oakley Festival and more.

According to Eagles Secretary JoEllen Melling, the Greenville Fraternal Order of Eagles is a fraternal organization that focuses on helping people in the local community through donations and activities. With charitable bingo funds, the Eagles can give back through donations that directly impact the local community.

“We welcome the public to join our organization, located at 113 East Third St., Greenville, Ohio, where you can be a part of our mission that focuses on people helping people.”

“The Eagles has been a strong supporter of programs supporting our kids,” said Bob Robinson, Executive Director of Empowering Darke County Youth. “We can’t thank the organization enough for what they do.”

Empowering Darke County Youth recently completed its third year of After School Tutoring Programs, working over 5,000 hours with 151 students. Since 2016, Empowering tutors and volunteers have worked 15,013 hours with 572 students from six Darke County school districts.

Empowering services are free to the student and his or her family. They are paid for with donations, grants and fundraisers such as a Day for Empowering at JT’s Brew & Grill on June 26. Anyone who would like to help, volunteer or donate can contact Empowering Darke County Youth at PO Box 1113 Greenville, empoweringyouth101@gmail.com or on Facebook.