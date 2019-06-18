Winners in shopping giveaway

UNION CITY, Ind. – The spring season just got a little more golden for Janice Knapke and Jennifer Bissell, customers of Didier Home & Hardware.

On June 15, 2019, Janice Knapke and Jennifer Bissell were chosen as winners of the Didier Home & Hardware $500 Shopping Giveaways. Knapke and Bissell were selected at random from thousands of entries submitted at the store from April 1 – May 31, 2019.

Adam Didier said that Didier Home & Hardware is delighted to provide two of its customers with the opportunity to make their spring projects a little more exciting. “Everyone has a few extra chores this time of year, and we’re glad that Janice and Jennifer will be able to choose whatever tools they want to get the job done. We thank all those who entered the giveaway for their participation.”

Didier Home & Hardware is located off Route 28 in Union City, and has been serving customers in the Union City area for 14 years. Didier Home & Hardware offers a complete line of hardware, plumbing, home furnishings, lawn & garden, and even guns & ammo, for everyone from the do-it-yourself homeowner to the professional.

For more information, visit www.didierhardware.com.