Seniors groovin’ at VFW

Costume winners at the hippies’ dance at the VFW Hall in Greenville during the weekly senior dance were (front row from left to right) Barbara Bey, first, and Linda Griffis, second; and, standing, Tamm Eichler and husband Jerry for third and fourth; and Diane Resor, the fifth-place winner. Tom Everhart is the deejay for these dances and, in addition to playing the hippy era music on Monday, he, exchanged trivia information with the audience. Fifty people attended this week’s dance.

