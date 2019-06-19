CADC hosts barbecue dinner

GREENVILLE – Cancer Association of Darke County is holding its annual BBQ Chicken/Marinated Pork Fundraiser. To participate, call 548-9960 or stop in to their office to get an order form. You can pick up your meals on July 13, at Greenville City Park, Shelter 3, from 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. Drive up and they will bring the meals right to your car.

Orders must be received no later than July 3.

Meals contain BBQ chicken or marinated pork chop, dinner roll, bag of chips and a cup of apple sauce. The cost is $8. Bottled water is available.

Proceeds will be used to benefit cancer patients living in Darke County.

If you are able to help your friends and neighbors that are battling cancer, call the office and order your dinner.

When you purchase a ticket, if you wish, your name will be placed in a drawing for a new free Kitchen Aid blender.