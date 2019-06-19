GREENVILLE – As part of their summer schedule, Darke County Parks is hosting an Aquatic Adventures camp July 8-12 for 8-9 year olds. The camp is 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day. The cost for the week is $90.

Each day, campers will be investigating the life of riparian corridors throughout the county. While wading in the water, the kids will be excited to find crayfish, insect larvae, fish and other macroinvertebrates.

In addition to identifying the creatures they find, the kids will be learning about stream quality monitoring and how to determine the health of our creeks and rivers based on the life within. At the end of the five day camp, the participants will be comparing their findings from each location and submitting their discoveries to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

If your child loves getting into the creek and turning over rocks, then this is the camp for them.

For more information, contact Darke County Parks at 937-548-0165. Registration must be completed by June 28 and can be done at https://darkecoparks.recdesk.com/Community/Home.