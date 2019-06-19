GHS Class of 69 reunion

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Class of 1969 is planning a weekend of events Aug. 23 and 24. Reservations of $18 per person for the buffet party on Saturday, Aug. 24 are needed to be made by July 10.

Other activities include an open house at Montage from 6-9 p.m. Friday evening, tours of the high school and new K-8 building on Friday, picnic in the park on Friday at noon, golf outing Saturday morning, and lunch at the Thirsty Turtle on Saturday at noon. For more information, email sadmom4603@yahoo.com. Reservations for the Saturday evening event must be sent to Kyle Kagey, 200 Ash St., Greenville, Ohio 45331 by Wednesday, July 10.