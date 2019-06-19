DCP invites bicyclists to parade

GREENVILLE – In conjunction with the Annie Oakley Parade, Darke County Parks is inviting families to join them for a bike parade.

The parade line-up starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 27 at the Darke County fairgrounds. The parade starts at 10 a.m. and the route travels from the fairgrounds to the Greenville Traffic Circle.

With your registration fee of $6, a t-shirt is included. Cavalier Clothing has designed a wonderful shirt that celebrates the multi-use paved Tecumseh Bike Trail.

Everyone is encouraged to decorate their bike if they would like or ride along for the fun of it. The parade pace is not strenuous and is relatively slow and enjoyable. For more information, contact Darke County Parks at 937-548-0165. Registration must be completed by July 12 at the following link: https://darkecoparks.recdesk.com/Community/Home.