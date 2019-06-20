GPD responds to bank robbery

GREENVILLE – Greenville Police Department is currently investigating a bank robbery at the Second National Bank branch on Walnut and Third Streets. Initial reports indicate a gun was used in the robbery, but information on what or how much was taken has yet to be released.

The suspect is a male and was wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, black or dark color ski mask with socks on his hands. He was last seen on foot heading west on East Third Street toward Broadway.

K9 units from the Union City police department have been requested.

Greenville Police Department parked outside Second National Bank at Third and Walnut Streets as the investigated a possible armed robbery. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_SNB-Bank-Robbery-web.jpeg Greenville Police Department parked outside Second National Bank at Third and Walnut Streets as the investigated a possible armed robbery. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com