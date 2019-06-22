APL Summer Reading Program

ARCANUM – The Summer Reading Program is in full swing at the Arcanum Public Library, and there are plenty of activities planned for the rest of June and July. Patrons of all ages are able to sign up for the reading program at the front desk.

There will be StoryTime sessions for preschoolers at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays; June 25, July 9, July 16, and July 23. Bring the youngsters in for stories, songs, games and crafts. No registration is needed.

Space Camp sessions for kids in grade school will from 10–11:30 a.m. on Mondays; June 24, July 8, July 15, and July 22. No registration is needed for this program that includes hanging out with friends while creating, playing games and more.

On Thursday, June 27 at 6 p.m., the library will be hosting a family evening filled with trivia about space movies and TV shows. There is no registration needed for this event- just drop in for the fun.

There will be a painting program for ages 16 and up on Thursday, July 11 at 6 p.m. Patrons will be painting their very own rendition of van Gogh’s “Starry Night”. There is limited space for this event, and there will be a fee of $10. Patrons are asked to sign up early to be sure to be able to attend.

On Monday, June 24 at 6:30 p.m., representatives from Miller Flowers will be at the library for a program on succulents and air plants. They always give a fabulous presentation and will be bringing plants in that patrons can purchase. Registration is needed for this free event, and patrons can drop in or call to get signed up.

The library recently purchased several Wi-Fi hotspot devices for adult patrons to check out. These are great for travel, projects that require internet service and more. Check with the library for more information.

The library reminds patrons it will be closed for the holiday on Thursday, July 4.

If there are any questions, call the library at 937-692-8484, or visit www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library is also on Facebook and Twitter.