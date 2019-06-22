GPL hosts Family Fun Day

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Public Library’s next “Family Fun Day” is Wednesday, June 19 at 11 a.m. on the library lawn. They will feature Madcap Puppets, a puppet theater was founded in Cincinnati in 1981 by the late Jerry Handorf and Beth Kattelman. Since the beginning they have been firmly rooted in the art of professional puppet theater, children’s literature and world cultures.

Madcap quickly built a repertoire of comic-absurd and original fairytale performances, touring up to six ensembles concurrently to schools, community centers, art museums and libraries. Classic stories such as The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood and others were adapted for Madcap’s giant puppets and expressive hand-in-mouth characters

In case of rain, they will meet at the First Congregational Christian Church Activity Building on Fifth Street. Many thanks to the Friends of the Library and Greyson James Steyer Memorial Fund of the Darke County Foundation for their generous sponsorship of Family Fun Days.