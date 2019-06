GREENVILLE – Darke Count Chapter #57 of the Disabled Americans Veterans will host a mobile Veterans Service Office to help local veterans with VA claims.

The mobile office will be located in the parking lot at Greenville VFW Post 7262 on Ohio Street on July 8, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Patrons will need their DD Form 214 and any important documentation.

There will be department service officers in attendance. These service officers are experts in veteran issues and claims.