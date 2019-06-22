Camp and Tyler headline Illumination

GREENVILLE – The 13th annual Illumination: Light in the Darke Festival will bring the return of one of the event’s most popular artists, as well as several that will be making their first appearance on the Illumination stage at the Darke County Fairgrounds. This year’s event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 and will feature Jeremy Camp, Micah Tyler, I Am They, Dan Bremnes, Elle Limebear and 3-2-1 Improv.

Tickets are currently available through itickets.com for all seats including general admission, track, reserved seating, VIP and a limited amount of reserve track seating behind the VIP seats. Ticket prices can be found on itickets.com or the Illumination Festival website, www.illuminationfestival.org. Early bird prices end on June 30.

Throughout Jeremy Camp’s 17-year career he has received numerous awards and recognitions, but those honors pale in comparison to the incredible uplifting music he has shared with the world. He holds the title for most #1’s among solo artists on the Christian Airplay Chart, #2 Artist of the Decade in 2010 on Billboard, 40 #1 radio hits across all formats, four gold albums and one gold single. He also has numerous Grammy, American Music Award and ASCAP award nominations.

Micah Tyler is only six years into his career, but the Texas native has already made an impact. From his extended play release, Different, Tyler has posted several chart topping songs, including Never Been a Moment, Different and Even Then.

I Am They, with Matthew Hein, Sara Palmer, Justin Shinn, Abbie Parker, and Jon McConnell, stand as a witness to how God can use anyone. Each came into the group with their stories of trial and triumph.

Bremnes’ music career began in 2010, with his album, Your Strength, that was independently released. In 2014, the native of Canada released “Beautiful”, which hit #17 on the Billboard Magazine Christian Songs chart. His most recent release, Wherever I Go peaked at No. 19 on the US Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart.

Limebear is the daughter of Delirious front man Martin Smith and knows the thrill of standing in front of full stadiums, but she also knows what it is like to be a worship leader and have a close-knit, daily ministry. She currently lives in Brighton, UK and proclaims she is making music for the generation to come.

321 Improv creates a unique, interactive comedy experience unlike any you’ve been part of before. They instantly turn audience suggestions into hilarious scenes that will bring tears to your eyes, a pain to your side and will make your face ache with laughter.

In addition to entertainment in front of the Grandstand, Illumination will also feature games, activities, food trucks and the WFCJ sponsored coffee house with great regional talent throughout the day.

This will also be the kick-off for Fish Food Pantry’s food drive. Visitors are asked to bring in non-perishable food items to help the pantry. Volunteers will be stationed at the gate to accept the donations.

Gates to the fairgrounds open at 11 a.m. with activities beginning at noon. Gates to the Grandstand open at 4 p.m. Star 88.3 FM continues to be a strong partner for the Illumination Festival.

Jeremy Camp https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_Jeremy-CampCloser-2018-web.jpg Jeremy Camp Micah Tyler https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/06/web1_MicahTyler-2017-web.jpg Micah Tyler

By Ryan Berry DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.

Contact Editor Ryan Berry at rberry@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 569-0066. Read more news, features and sports at DarkeCountyMedia.com.